Local resident Carol Hooper called us the other day to say she had received a $7,000 "check" in the mail, supposedly from Publishers Clearing House, with a notice urging her to deposit it.
The notice also informed her she was the winner of a $2.5 million prize and that more checks would be coming.
Sound too good to be true? Carol thought so — and she called the Times Herald to warn readers of what she saw as an obvious scam.
"I order books through Publishers Clearing House, so I see it as a familiar, reputable company," she says. "But this was clearly not legitimate."
Carol said she called the OTH to warn of the same because she could easily see other older residents being targeted.
Here's another scam to be wary of, one that has been attempted elsewhere in New York: It's a telephone scam using a local police chief's name as part of it.
According to reports, residents are contacted by a person claiming to be a federal agent. The person goes on to say that they were investigating a drug trafficking crime and that a local police chief would call to verify an investigation.
Soon a person claiming to be the chief calls and seeks to get personal information, ostensibly as part of the bogus investigation.
Law enforcement authorities remind people to avoid giving any personally identifying information to anyone over the telephone. In some cases, scammers can spoof the number of the law enforcement agency to appear they are calling from an official number. Law enforcement officials can be contacted at verifiable phone numbers for contact to establish a secure procedure for inquiry and information exchange.
Authorities ask people to report possible scams to local authorities so police may be able to stay informed of trends and provide people with assistance keeping personal information as secure as possible. There are online resources available to assist in keeping personal information secure and reducing digital profiles, which may help prevent scams from occurring.