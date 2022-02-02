The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team is doing more than taking on the Richmond Spiders on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 matchup.
The contest, set for 1 p.m. at the Reilly Center, is also the Bonnies’ annual Pink Game — designated so to help raise funds for those with breast cancer to benefit Olean General Hospital, the Pink Pumpkin Project and Zonta of Olean.
Breast cancer survivors receive free admission to the game and a free t-shirt; guests pay $3 admission and can purchase t-shirts for $10. To purchase raffle tickets and Pink Game t-shirts, visit https://pinkgame.givesmart.com or text PINKGAME to 76278.
Raffle prizes include a two-night stay at Saisons Inn as well as six lift tickets and six rentals at Holiday Valley; two all-session passes to the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament as well as air fare out of the Bradford Regional Airport; or a Cutco Homemaker set worth more than $1,600.
Those attending the game, which is also sponsored by Paul Brown Motors, are required to show proof of COVID vaccination.
ANOTHER ACTIVITY set for Saturday’s Frosty Fest is a pancake breakfast at War Veterans Park.
Event officials are calling it the City’s Largest Pancake Breakfast — although Guiness judges won’t be coming to town, organizers are reaching for a goal of 300 pancake meals served up at the Fest.
Pancake meals are $8 for adults (3 pancakes, 2 sausage links) and $4 for children (2 pancakes and 1 sausage link). Meals cam be pre-ordered on the Chamber’s website — click on the Shop tab.