Damian McElrath, the 16th president of St. Bonaventure University, passed away Sunday in Minnesota. He was 92.
The university flag was lowered to half-staff through Friday in honor of him.
Highly regarded for his engagement with students and for guiding the university through significant administrative changes, McElrath is remembered as well for the rich, full life he led after leaving St. Bonaventure, as an addiction treatment specialist at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City, Minnesota.
A native of Brooklyn, McElrath was named Edmund at birth. He took on the name Damian when ordained a Franciscan priest in 1954 and kept it after leaving the Franciscan order in 1980. He earned a doctorate in ecclesiastical history at Gregorian University in Rome, completed a post-doctorate fellowship at Cambridge and Oxford universities, and taught at St. Francis College in New Hampshire, Holy Name College in Washington, D.C., and the Washington Theological Seminary in Virginia.
He was named president of St. Bonaventure in 1973 and served through 1975.
McElrath was remembered as a brilliant scholar with a charismatic personality and a tremendous athlete who could often be found playing basketball with students. Upon completion of his three-year term as president of St. Bonaventure, McElrath told the Board of Trustees that he did not want to be considered for reappointment.
In 1976 he entered a one-year immersive program for clergy on helping people with addiction at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. It began what has been described as “a remarkable second act” to an already accomplished life.
McElrath “fell in love with seeing patients heal and transform physically, emotionally and spiritually.” He stayed for nearly four decades, serving in many capacities, including executive vice president of recovery services, while also writing several notable books about spirituality and the history of Hazelden.
McElrath directed a Hazelden task force that developed the organization’s first youth-specific programming and would become the first leader of what today is known as Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth, Minnesota, the nation’s leading addition treatment center for adolescents and young adults.
He retired from Hazelden in the mid-1990s, continued to consult and write books, then returned to the facility in 2001 to work as a spiritual care professional, a role he would serve for another 10 years.
Father Xavier Seubert, O.F.M., guardian of the St. Bonaventure Friary, was a graduate assistant under McElrath in the late 1960s at Catholic University. Fr. Xavier is grateful to have known McElrath through “both acts” of his life — as a friar and through his career with Hazelden.
“He was extraordinary in both,” Fr. Xavier says.
McElrath is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandy; a stepson and stepdaughter; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held May 8 at Washburn McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 West Broadway, in Crystal, Minnesota.