Readers know that we love our wildlife stories. Well, this one is a real hoot!
The New York Daily News reports that workers found a little owl tucked inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree while unwrapping the 72-foot Norway spruce from Upstate.
The holiday-season surprise over the weekend became an early present for animal rescue workers at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.
“Yesterday morning, I received a phone call from someone who asked if we take in owls for rehabilitation,” the rehab center’s director and founder, Ellen Kalish, writes on Facebook.
“I replied, ‘Yes we do,’ there was silence for a moment and she said, ‘OK, I’ll call back when my husband comes home, he’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride.’”
The woman’s husband worked for the company that transported the world-famous tree to Midtown Manhattan, and realized the “baby owl” had carpooled to the city from the tree’s home in Oneonta.
Kalish and the woman met up about half an hour south of the rehab facility to transfer the bird, which Kalish said was not a baby owl, but a Northern saw-whet owl — the smallest owl in the northern forests of North America.
After a few days of feast and drink at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, the owl — aptly named “Rockefeller” — will be released to the wintry wild.
“So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey,” Kalish writes.
Saw-whets are indeed prevalent in our forests of the Twin Tiers — although, coupled with their small size and nocturnal habits, they are rarely seen. Their high-pitched too-too-too call is a common evening sound in evergreen mountain forests from January through May, according to Cornell University’s All About Birds website.
Saw-whets mainly hunt for and feed on mice in the dark of night. They roost during the day — often preferring a branch close to the trunk of, yes, a pine tree.
As for the name, All About Birds indicates the saw-whet may have been named for giving a call that sounds like a saw being sharpened on a whetting stone.