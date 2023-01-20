Of course, Olean’s unofficial mascot is the squirrel — they can be seen scurrying around in yards and parks, testing their luck dashing across streets or tightrope walking on utility lines or defiantly raiding bird feeders.
There’s also the Woodland in the City squirrels that are in place throughout the city. Indeed, the Chamber office really didn’t pay much attention to squirrels until Amy Sherburne and her Woodland in the City committee began placing the 4-foot replicas in 2007.
The Woodland in the City calendar followed as well as other items — the squirrel guide book, squirrel tees, plush squirrels, squirrel earrings and scarves, and so on.
Chamber officials note that wildlife rehabilitation specialist Christy Hargrove founded National Squirrel Appreciation Day in Asheville, N.C., in 2001. She created the day to encourage kind attitudes toward squirrels by setting out food and water, as well as allowing them to play with bird feeders that many owners don’t want them touching.
Some recommended activities for the day include create a feeder specifically for squirrels, go on a squirrel-spotting walk, build a squirrel obstacle course, dress a pet up as a squirrel and say the word “squirrel” a lot.
Q: Why can’t you be friends with a squirrel? A: They drive everyone nuts.
Q: How can you catch a squirrel? A: Climb a tree and pretend to be a nut.
Q: Why couldn’t the squirrel solve the mystery? A: It was one tough nut to crack.
Q: Why was the squirrel late for work? A: Traffic was NUTS.
Q: What do you get when you cross a detective and a squirrel? A: A nut case.