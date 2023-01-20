Squirrels

The cowboy squirrel is one of many Woodland in the City squirrels throughout Olean.

 Olean Times Herald file

Yes, National Squirrel Appreciation Day is actually a thing. It falls on Saturday and, earlier this month, OTH city editor Bob Clark wrote about how the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce encouraged folks to, well, get squirrelly for the day.

Of course, Olean’s unofficial mascot is the squirrel — they can be seen scurrying around in yards and parks, testing their luck dashing across streets or tightrope walking on utility lines or defiantly raiding bird feeders.

