It's a problem that many school districts in the area share: finding enough bus drivers to transport students to and from school.
The Salamanca City Central School District is looking to hire eight bus drivers, and it's proactively counting on the third annual Bus Road-eo to bring in some candidates.
"No experience? No problem," the district says, ensuring it will train potential drivers.
The school's transportation department will host Bus Road-eo on Aug. 23 — "where anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can participate in our Try It Out at the Road-eo."
The Road-eo will be held at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, in parking lots F-I from 8 a.m. to noon. Depending on the number of participants, the event may end sooner or last longer.
Participants will show off their driving skills on a bus in a 10-challenge course that is chosen by the Road-eo committee and judged by the maintenance department. Actual driver and non-driver awards are presented based on performance through the course. The goal of this event is to teach the understanding of what being on a bus entails either as a driver or passenger, while also having some fun.
After the Bus Road-eo, the school district also invites its employees and perspective drivers to gather at the bus garage on Front Avenue for a cookout. Folks may bring a dish to pass as well.
Masks are mandatory at the Road-eo and SCCSD employees are encouraged to bring your own children for them to ride as passengers.
"Any person interested in becoming a bus driver is HIGHLY encouraged to attend," the district says. A short Q&A session will be held with transportation director Robert Finch.
For more information, call Finch at 945-2400 ext. 4995 or stop by the bus garage.
WE NOTED that on Tuesday, the day that we offered out most recent update on gasoline prices, that the local price for regular gasoline shot up 10 cents to just under $3.39/gallon.
That's the highest one-day increase since January — and it came just a day after price reports indicated that the New York state average price had fallen slightly in the past week.