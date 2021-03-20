Although there’s almost two weeks left in March, it’s safe to say that the month that came in like a lion will indeed go out like a lamb.
Today is the first day of spring — and it will feel like it for the foreseeable future.
Sunday may be the warmest day, with a temperature in the low 60s, but highs will remain around 60 through next Friday, when it will drop to the mid-50s.
“It will be dry all the way through Tuesday and clear until Monday night,” says Kirk Apfell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “It’s a very nice stretch.”
Wind chill? Not according to Apfell.
“The wind definitely makes it feel colder,” he said, “but winds will be pretty mild and nothing over 15 mph.”
With no snow expected the rest of the 2020-21 winter season, this winter looks like it will end with 37.3 inches of snowfall in Olean, less than half the average of 76 inches each season. Last year’s total snowfall totaled 55.5 inches in Olean, about 150% more than this year, although still over 20 inches below average.
While no snow fell in March 2020, April saw another 9 inches before winter weather receded — although that Mother’s Day snowfall last year was tough to take.
In 2020, the first day of spring was 65 and, on March 21, it was 68, but that was it until later in the month. Even then, high temperatures fluctuated between 37 and 67 degrees, with lows ranging from 14 to the high 30s except for two days that reached the low 40s.
There was also at least at least a trace precipitation each remaining day of March in 2020, but at the risk of jinxing our weather pattern, not a lot of rain is expected for the rest of the month this year.
March was originally the first month of the year in the Roman calendar because of its association with the first day of spring. That day is determined by the time of the March equinox, also known as the spring or the vernal equinox, in the Northern Hemisphere.
While it usually occurs on March 20, it can happen the day before or after. The next time it will occur on March 19 is in 2024. The next time the first day of spring is March 21 will be in 2101, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.