The Olean Rotary Club is tapping into a $5,000 grant to improve along the Allegheny River Valley Trail in the name of a late member.
“In the near future, past Rotary member, Eric Garvin will be honored with the unveiling of a new Trail Map and message board at the beginning of the Allegheny River Trail’s West Entrance,” the club said on its Facebook page. “A bench along the trail near Gargoyle Park overlooking the River has also been placed in Eric’s memory. “
Rotarians reported the additions are being funded as part of a $5,000 award from the Eric Garvin Award, awarded to Olean area Community Bank, N.A. employees.
Garvin died Aug. 1, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was a vice president at Community Bank, N.A., prior to his death. He was also a past president and Paul Harris Award recipient of the Rotary Club.
The trail network was first envisioned by Joe Higgins in 1992, and a push by Higgins and others netted almost $500,000 in state aid for the project in 1994. Negotiations between the town of Allegany, the city, the town of Olean and St. Bonaventure University brought about the 6.2-mile loop and spur network now in place through several phases. The path is a 10-foot asphalt path designed for non-motorized use and is handicapped accessible.
ARE YOU UP to date on your shots?
The state Department of Health — in the face of reported poliovirus samples in Downstate wastewater — is encouraging New Yorkers to check their vaccination records and consider a polio vaccine.
The disease — known for crippling President Franklin Roosevelt, as well as forcing some of its victims into “iron lung” machines to help them breath — is also known as infantile paralysis.
“One New Yorker paralyzed by polio is already too many, and I do not want to see another paralytic case,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations. Every New Yorker, parent, guardian, and pediatrician must do everything possible to ensure they, their children, and their patients are protected against this dangerous, debilitating disease through safe and effective vaccination.”
As of August, about 77.24% of Allegany County children 2 years of age have received the recommended three polio immunizations, while 77.71% of Cattaraugus County 2-year-olds have received three doses — both are below the state average of about 79%. The highest rate in the state is 92.35% in Clinton County, while the lowest rate is 53.77% in Yates County. Rockland County — which has reported one case this year — is second-to-last at 60.34%.
All New Yorkers who are unvaccinated, including children by 2 months of age, those who are pregnant, and people who have not completed their polio vaccine series previously, should get immunized right away. Unvaccinated New Yorkers or those not up to date with vaccinations who live, work, go to school in, or visit Rockland County, Orange County, New York City, and Sullivan County are at the highest risk of contracting paralytic disease. While there is no cure for polio, it is preventable through safe and effective immunization.
For more information on polio and the vaccine, visit www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/polio.