Gargoyle Park

The entrance to Gargoyle Park along the Allegheny River Valley Trail.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

The Olean Rotary Club is tapping into a $5,000 grant to improve along the Allegheny River Valley Trail in the name of a late member.

“In the near future, past Rotary member, Eric Garvin will be honored with the unveiling of a new Trail Map and message board at the beginning of the Allegheny River Trail’s West Entrance,” the club said on its Facebook page. “A bench along the trail near Gargoyle Park overlooking the River has also been placed in Eric’s memory. “

 

