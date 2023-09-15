Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the year according to the traditional Jewish calendar, begins at sunset today.
The holiday, literally “Head of the Year” in Hebrew, is the first of the High Holidays, or ”Days of Awe,” ending 10 days later with Yom Kippur.
This two-day festival marks the anniversary of human creation — and the special relationship between humans and God, the creator.
Rosh Hashanah begins with the sounding of the shofar, an instrument made of a ram’s horn, proclaiming God as King of the Universe, just as a trumpet would be sounded at a king’s coronation. In fact, Rosh Hashanah is described in the Torah as Yom Teru’ah, a day of sounding (the Shofar).
The sound of the shofar is also a call to repentance — to wake up and re-examine our commitment to God and to correct our ways. Thus begins the “Ten Days of Repentance” which ends with Yom Kippur, the “Day of Atonement.”
As we have written before, Olean’s Jewish community dates back to 1881, with the arrival of merchant Harris W. Marcus from Mobile, Ala.
Marcus found one Jewish family here when he arrived, but more soon followed, and he took the lead in forming a social organization for the families, first called the Olean Social Club. As the Jewish community grew, it formed the Olean Hebrew Association in 1894, changing its name to the Olean Hebrew Congregation in 1896.
Temple B’Nai Israel, at 127 S. Barry St., was completed in 1929 with Marcus as president of the congregation.
