When outdoors columnist and author Wade Robertson was notified the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association had canceled its annual meeting and awards banquet in Harrisburg due to COVID-19, he was disappointed, but not surprised.
He’d looked forward to meeting up with other authors and was further disappointed to be missing the informative seminars scheduled for this year’s event.
However, though the authors couldn’t be present and the meeting canceled, the annual writing awards continued and the winners were notified.
Robertson was delighted to learn he had received three first-place awards — including Best Column of the Year.
“I wasn’t particularly confident this year, for some reason, and when I was notified of my success I was stunned,” Wade says. “Winning the Best Newspaper Column award with ‘So Many Christmases’ was overwhelming, and I feel very thankful to be so fortunate as to receive that honor.”
The annual awards program drew nearly 300 submissions from across Pennsylvania.
Robertson, of Bradford, whose columns appear in both The Bradford Era and the Olean Times Herald, thanked the readers who follow his columns and offer encouragement and support.
“My readers keep me writing, they really do,” he said.
With hunting season looming we wish Wade further success in the field and look forward to hearing about his adventures and life’s insights.
And look for Wade’s winning column entry, which appeared last year in The Era, in this weekend’s OTH.