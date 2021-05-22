Today’s edition of State & Union is courtesy of Michiko McElfresh of the Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Read on:
A town in western New Jersey at the confluence of the Pequest and Delaware rivers has something in common with Olean. The two locations share the same founder.
In 1769, Robert Hoops left his family home in Philadelphia, arrived at land his father had bequeathed to him and purchased an additional tract nearby.
He realized that the 50-foot falls where the two rivers met was a valuable power source. Once he owned both sides of the Pequest, he dammed the river and built a number of mills and other power plants. He sold grain and produce to Philadelphia using the river to transport his goods. During the Revolution, his slaughterhouse supplied beef and pork to Gen. George Washington’s troops stationed in Morristown.
Hoops was an aide to Washington. He served as deputy commissary general of issues for the Continental Army in 1777 and as deputy quartermaster general from 1779-80. In 1789-90 he was a member of the New Jersey Legislature. He originally named the town on the Pequest River Mercer but later changed it to Belvidere. He mapped his property into streets and lots to be developed.
Hoops’s younger brother Adam, also was an officer in the Revolution. He served in a Maryland regiment and surveyed the Susquehanna and Finger Lakes region when he travelled with Gen. John Sullivan during the 1779 campaign. After the war he surveyed the Northwest Territory and the Phelps-Gorham Purchase.
Following the Revolution, Robert Hoops had fallen on hard times. The new nation had its first economic crisis and the currency that he held became worthless. His wife had passed away, and he was an impoverished widower in need of another profitable adventure. That is when Olean Point beckoned.
His brother Adam had purchased 20,000 acres in Western New York in 1804 and needed a land agent. Together the brothers founded a settlement at the confluence of two waterways, the Allegheny River and what is now known as Olean Creek.
Robert Hoops and his foreman, David Heuston, built a log home and land office near the river bank. Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, Heuston died in an industrial accident on the river. Hoops finished building Olean’s first grist mill in 1809 and it served the community for two decades.
Robert and his brother envisioned a village, called Hamilton, and it was drawn up by E. Johnson in 1808. The map included the streets that have existed in Olean since then. The north-south street was named Union with the mountain as its southern back drop. The east-west street was named State Street; it intersected Union Street, creating the beginnings of a grid.
Many of the side streets were named after generals who served in the Revolution. The map also included a town square and burial ground. The cemetery, today’s Oak Hill Park, was donated by the Hoops brothers.
The Hoops were able to sell a number of plots, but not enough to keep up with the mortgage payments. Adam Hoops defaulted on his loan and land reverted back to the Holland Land Company. Robert died on Aug. 7, 1818, at the age of 78. He died penniless and was buried in the town burial ground.
In 1929, the Daughters of the American Revolution wanted to mark his grave. They did some research. The older residents of Olean remembered seeing an old wooden headstone belonging to Robert Hoops in the original cemetery. In the early 1900s, the remains and the stones of Olean’s burial ground were removed to Mount View Cemetery at the southern limits of the town to make way for the new park.
Today the final resting place or burial site of Robert Hoops — Olean’s first resident, patriot of the Revolution, a spirited man who inspired and motivated the development of two communities — is, oddly enough, unknown. The towns that he established exist on every map of our nation, but ironically his remains … are lost.
Members of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution dedicate themselves to historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavor. In 1929, the Olean Chapter of the NSDAR could not mark of the grave of Robert Hoops. Instead the Chapter, with the help of New York state, erected a monument in War Veterans Park to memorialize his contribution to Olean.
The monument is in the vicinity of where Major Robert Hoops is believed to have spent to his years on the bank of the Allegheny River.