Higher gas prices are not a deterrent this holiday weekend, AAA of Central and Western New York reports, as more than 47.7 million travelers are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies at volumes not seen since before the pandemic.
In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, according to AAA research, trailing only 2019. And road trips are expected to be the highest on record for this holiday — up 5% from the previous record set in 2019.Local road trippers, from Western and Central New York, are looking to visit oceans and lakes this Independence Day.
Based on requests for AAA maps, TripTiks and TourBooks, here are some of the top destinations as seen by AAA of Central and Western New York:
East Coast beaches: New Jersey and Delaware shores, Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks
Closer to home: the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, and the Finger Lakes
National Park trips: Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon
New England Trips: Cape Cod, Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park
Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car. Higher gas prices won’t deter road trippers this summer. While prices will remain above $3 a gallon, travelers are likely to look for more free activities or eat out less, but still take their vacations as planned.
Gas prices across the state jumped to $3.17 a gallon — up two cents since Monday — while the national average is $3.12. A year ago, that average price was $2.18.
The Transportation Safety Administration reports that air travel is also recovering. With 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels and increase 164% compared to 2020.
Travelers should arrive at local airports 90 minutes before flight departure and even earlier if flying out of popular tourism destinations. Attempting to rebook a missed flight will lead to further complications. Masks are still required in airports and on aircraft. Travelers should continue to use good hygiene and bring wipes and sanitizer to clean their seating areas on public transportation.
For help from AAA — such as the AAA Mobile App, information on roadside assistance, mapping routes — visit www.AAA.com.