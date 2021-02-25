Randy Walker began his grocery career at Ried’s Food Barn in Allegany as a part-time stocker and utility person in 1976.
Forty-four years later, he plans to retire this spring, looking forward to spending more time with family, enjoying travel and pursuing volunteer interests. Randy plans to continue in his current position of produce manager until about the first of May.
Randy worked his way up to night stock crew chief, and then to assistant manager in 1980. In 1983, he was promoted to produce manager at Olean Ried’s Food Barn. While in this position, he contributed to a building expansion in 1994 and three remodels.
He forged many good relationships with customers, employees and suppliers.
“Randy has represented us well for 44 years, the past 37 as our produce manager,” says Dave Ried. “His skills and his eye for freshness and quality have helped make our store successful. He has set a high standard for our store and has been a role model for his fellow employees.”
Dave says Randy always steps up when the store has the opportunity to help others and his contributions to help those who are hungry in our community are especially notable.
“He is tireless in helping to get our entire employee team involved when someone in our community is in need,” Dave says.
“Randy has always been a student of his craft, introducing many new and unusual varieties to our store and our customers,” Dave adds. “His many good relationships with growers, packers and wholesalers have helped provide our community with abundant variety, freshness and quality. I know I speak for our entire employee team when I say I wish Randy a long, healthy and active retirement after he leaves us this spring.”
For his part, Randy says he has enjoyed working with the Ried family for all these years.
“I have learned much about my business and much about life,” he says. “I will miss all of my customers and fellow staff, but I look forward to seeing them all on the other side of the counter.”
Randy is a native of Olean and lives here with his wife, Laura.
In the next couple of months, we encourage all Ried’s customers to wish him a happy retirement — while he’s still on that side of the counter.