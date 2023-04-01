The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce worked with Chamber member Citizen Printing to revamp the layout of Shop Olean Gift Certificates.
On the front of the newly formatted certificate you will see “EXPIRATION DATE” with a date nine years in the future stamped when purchased.
“In December 2022, New York state changed the gift certificates policy and implemented an expiration of nine years after purchase of any gift certificate in the state,” Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber explains. “We apologize for the confusion this has created with our Chamber members (when redeeming) and the community (purchasing/receiving).”
Past certificates had the expiration date on the back while some had an issue date on the front — the result of different regulations that were handed down by the state.
“We believe with the expiration date clearly on the front of the certificate this will enable our Chamber member employees to easily check to redeem,” Yanetsko says.
Chamber members stated in February that changes needed to be made. Employees tried checking for expiration dates, but with the different styles and dates, many just stopped redeeming them. Yanetsko believes with this slight format change the members will once again redeem the certificates.
“Please call our office or stop in the Chamber with any questions you may have,” she says, noting that the basic principle being stressed is to check Shop Olean Gift Certificates for the issue/expiration dates. If it falls between 1995 and 2017, these have no value based on the regulations stated by the state.
GOACC started the Shop Olean Gift Certificate program in 1995, when certificates totaling $9,000 were sold with 35 member businesses. For more information, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
LUNCH AND LEARN ON TUESDAYThe Chamber’s next Lunch and Learn, set for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, will feature the Olean Area Charter for Compassion.
This program will be held in the Erick J. Laine Boardroom at 301 N. Union St.
Stephen Cocca will discuss the rationale behind the Charter for Compassion as well as upcoming events, programs, and projects.
Attendees will learn about OACC’s April celebration of “Golden Rule Week” and how it plans to serve the Olean area.
“The Golden Rule encourages us to treat others as we would like to be treated,” says Sarah Blovsky, member services manager with the Chamber. “This is beneficial in our community to help promote good relations between friends, neighbors and our coworkers.”
Along with teaching compassion in the community, Charter members are also committed to assisting economic and political refugees.
“The Charter’s undertakings continue the good work that is done by hundreds of people on a daily basis here in our community, adding to the quality of life we all share,” Cocca says.
Lunch and Learn programs are planned to bring together people in an informal atmosphere to collaborate and learn, and can drive personal, team and business development. To register, call 372-4433 or email sarah@oleanny.com.
There is no registration fee for GOACC members and their employees; a $10 fee is charged for non-members.