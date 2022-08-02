Cover of Ann Hultberg Book

Ann Hajdu Hultberg, a longtime Bradford, Pa., resident and retired English teacher, has published a book of personal essays titled “Something to Hold on To, Stories of Courage, Perseverance, and Love.”

Hultberg addresses a wide range of personal, poignant and light-hearted topics: her father’s difficult and dangerous escape from Soviet-controlled Hungary in 1956; the year her daughter, as a young teenager, thought everything family related was so uncool; her son-in-law’s confusion when she offered him a “little blue pill,” which he later learned was a Tylenol PM; and her seeking refuge in her bedroom closet as a way to deal with anger, distress or embarrassment.

