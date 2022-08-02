Ann Hajdu Hultberg, a longtime Bradford, Pa., resident and retired English teacher, has published a book of personal essays titled “Something to Hold on To, Stories of Courage, Perseverance, and Love.”
Hultberg addresses a wide range of personal, poignant and light-hearted topics: her father’s difficult and dangerous escape from Soviet-controlled Hungary in 1956; the year her daughter, as a young teenager, thought everything family related was so uncool; her son-in-law’s confusion when she offered him a “little blue pill,” which he later learned was a Tylenol PM; and her seeking refuge in her bedroom closet as a way to deal with anger, distress or embarrassment.
The book can be purchased from Hultberg, who will sign copies, by contacting her at ashes21@atlanticbb.net. She also will sign copies from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Main Street Mercantile in Bradford.
Writing the book was a labor of love for Hultberg, who, for the past four years, had been writing these stories, many of which appeared separately in various publications. However, she had no intention of assembling them into a collection until her friends encouraged her to do so.
“Each chapter includes stories of the things we hold on to,” Hultberg says, “whether it’s an actual object like rosary beads or a prayer card, or intangible things such as love, our realizations, or a sense of humor. It’s what we hold on to through both good times and bad.
“The stories are my perspective of the values learned in growing up in Bradford, of being raised by a father who escaped the Soviet Invasion, and how those experiences affected me. “My hope is that you will both laugh and cry at these poignant moments we experience in life.”
In the first essay “Something to Hold on To,” Hultberg writes of her father, his two-month journey escaping from Soviet-controlled Hungary, and his death from an aneurysm 38 years later.
As her father lay dying, Hultberg’s mother tucked into his folded hands the prayer card he had carried with him the night he escaped Hungary. When he died, Hultberg took the prayer card out of her father’s hands.
“I carry it with me every Christmas Eve,” Hultberg writes, “as a reminder of dad’s struggle and gratitude for freedom.”
In “Ashes to Ashes,” Hultberg writes of her beloved dog, Ashes, a shih tzu and poodle mix who lived with the family for 19 years, and how difficult it was to let her go.
“The first time I held her, I rubbed her small, wet nose and new soft fur as black as my onyx ring against my cheek, which puffed out in a smile. … The last time I held her, 19 years later … I rubbed her small, dry nose and bristly fun, now a mountain pine gray, against my wet cheek.
“I witnessed loved ones passing away, but nothing prepared me for the death of a furry family member, where we spent every day, almost 7,000 of them, together.”
Hultberg, born in Buffalo, grew up in Bradford and is a 1976 graduate of Bradford Area High School. A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and St. Bonaventure University, she spent 34 years teaching English in the Limestone and Allegany school districts. She also taught composition and was a student-teacher supervisor at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
She and her husband, Ken, live in Bradford. Their daughter, Tess, is all grown up, married and no longer embarrassed by her parents.
Books are also available for purchase at bookbaby.com under the bookshop tab. Amazon and Barnes & Noble are taking pre-orders with a shipping date of Sept. 7.