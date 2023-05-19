A restored Civil War flag from the 37th Regiment that included two companies from Cattaraugus County will be unveiled at an open house Saturday at the County Museum.
An open house for the new exhibit: “Piecing Together History: Saving the 37th NY Regimental Flag,” is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, says Museum Curator Brian McClellan.
Rochester-based musician Allen Hopkins will perform a program of Civil War music beginning at 12:30 p.m., and Katya Zinsli, currently the Lunder Conservation Fellow in Objects Conservation at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., will speak at 1:30 p.m. on the conservation efforts that went into the flag.
The flag was given to Cattaraugus County Civil War veterans in 1893. It had been found in the Confederation’s vice president’[s office in Richmond, Va., where it hung as a trophy.
The flag was donated to the Cattaraugus County Museum and was displayed for decades in the County Museum in Little Valley until the late 1970s when it was removed due to deterioration and placed into storage. Thirty years later, the flag was in worse condition still fragile and fragmented.
In 2020, efforts to restore the flag were turned over to the Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Art Conservation Department at Buffalo State University. After nearly three years of conservation efforts, the flag has been returned to the museum.
It is this flag that will be the centerpiece of the museum’s new exhibit, McClellan said.