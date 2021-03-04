Some bad news for spring allergy sufferers: Allergy season brought on by airborne pollen starts about 20 days sooner and lasts about nine days longer than it did 30 years ago.
The concentration of pollen in the air also is about 21% thicker than it was in 1990, according to a national study involving researchers from universities across North America.
The United States and the rest of the continent have experienced a “seasonal shift of pollen loads to earlier in the year,” researchers wrote in their research paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The researchers looked at pollen data from 60 North American stations, from 1990 to 2018.
Sifting data for each of the sites, they also found that human-caused climate change is responsible for 19%-84% of the changes in pollen season and 4%-14% of the change in pollen concentrations.
While they determined there had been significant changes at all the stations, the increases were largest and most consistent in Texas and the Midwest.
Researchers used climate models to test the role of climate change and found that it is “the dominant driver of changes in pollen season length and a significant contributor to increasing pollen concentrations.”
In addition, “our results indicate that human-caused climate change has already worsened North American pollen seasons, and climate-driven pollen trends are likely to further exacerbate respiratory health impacts in coming decades.”
The impact is most noticeable in spring and less so on overall annual levels, which the researchers believe may occur as a “seasonal compensation” that dampens the annual stats while shifting the timing of the pollen season for many plant species to earlier in the year.
Tree pollen showed the largest increases in spring and overall patterns.