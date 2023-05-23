Angel Fisher of Connecting Communities in Action, based in Salamanca, is a strong proponent for ending food insecurity and as a practitioner in the health and wellness movement, she's noticed that food pantries are in great need now that spring has begun.
Communities can help by creating a high volume of contributors by focusing on healthy donation options and by advocating for public support.
She writes:
Donations at food pantries come from people, businesses, and farmers. Although individual donations are appreciated, consider engaging friends, neighbors, and others in the community. Many of us in Cattaraugus County have friends in the farming community. Engaging farmers can make a substantial impact through the donation of excess harvests.
Consider organizing a food drive at your workplace or your school. It’s easy and impactful, starting with a call or email to your human resources representative and ending with a request for donation matching. As a gratifying alternative, add a food donation component to all your social events and parties which will set a positive vibe to any celebration.
Don’t forget to take pictures and post on social media to inspire others to join the effort!
When promoting donations, focus on this healthy top 10 list:
• Low-sodium or water packed canned vegetables.
• Canned fruits in 100% juice or lite syrup.
• 100% fruit and vegetable juices.
• Dried fruits and vegetables with no added sugar or fat.
• Low-sodium or water-packed canned meats and seafood.
• Dried beans, peas and lentils.
• Low-sodium canned beans and peas.
• Whole-wheat pasta, barley, brown rice and wild rice.
• Whole-grain cereal and rolled oats.
• Low-sodium nuts and nut butters.
Finally, advocate for healthy options for all our neighbors. Contact your local representative to note your desire for continued healthy food programs, including SNAP, ACCESS NY and Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables.
Connecting Communities in Action is a private, not-for-profit organization incorporated in New York state.