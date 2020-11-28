When Ellen Weaver of Olean was walking to the entrance of the William O. Smith Recreation Center earlier this fall, she noticed something for the first time.
A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands, almost inconspicuously, on the south side of the walkway that leads to the Rec Center doors.
“It was the first time I had noticed it,” Ellen says. “I went over to take a closer look.”
She noted that there is a plaque, which states: “With the faith and courage of their forefathers who made possible the freedom of these United States ... The Boy Scouts of America ... dedicate this replica of the Statue of Liberty as a please of everlasting fidelity and loyalty ... 40th anniversary crusade to strengthen the arm of liberty ... 1950.”
Just below the plaque, which clearly is older, is another, reading: “Pedestal funded by Olean Kiwanis Club ... Erected by BOCES ... 1983.”
Taken by the detail of the Lady Liberty replica, Ellen was intrigued. She embarked on a bit of research to discover more about the statue.
She found that the Boy Scouts indeed were part of an effort to have the replica statues produced and then given to cities and towns throughout the nation to “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty.” Between 1949 and 1952, approximately 200 of the statues were commissioned and built by a Chicago manufacturer.
While Olean’s statue is not listed among the known replicas in the Strengthen the Arm of Liberty archives, it almost certainly is a product of that effort.
Meanwhile, Dave Deckman, former city historian, and Gail Fuechter, who work at the Bartlett House, were able to confirm that the statue was purchased for Olean in 1950 and a photo and caption from the Oct. 23, 1951 edition of the Olean Times Herald shows Louis Berk of the Kiwanis Club and Dave Forney of Olean Parks & Recreation. They are holding the original plaque in front of the Liberty replica. The caption indicates that the replica will soon be placed in War Veterans Park on a new base.
Sometime between the 1950s and the 1970s the statue was taken down due to deterioration of its base and put in storage, with a 1981 article in the OTH referring to a plan to erect it once again in War Vets Park. (Ellen wonders how the base and the the statue may have fared during the Flood of 1972.)
In 1983 the statue was placed on its current base, courtesy of the Kiwanis/BOCES effort.
In any case, Ellen notes that 2020 is the 70th anniversary of Olean’s Statue of Liberty arriving in the city.
“Our beloved land could use a resurgence of strength in the arm of liberty, though that means different things to different groups within our beautiful, messy, melting pot,” she says. “It would be wonderful to return to some semblance of civility and honoring the rights of others to think issues out on their own.”