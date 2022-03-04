BUFFALO — The American Red Cross of Western New York is honoring volunteers this month, which is Red Cross Month.
“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Nicholas Bond, regional CEO of the Red Cross in WNY. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
Recognize Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR.
March 23 is the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
Across the 27-county footprint of the Red Cross of WNY, volunteers have responded to more than 900 home fires, providing assistance to more than 1,600 families. They’ve opened shelters in the wake of fires, floods and severe winter weather and donated more than 122,000 units of blood and provided 3,487 case services to support military members, veterans and their families.
To support the Red Cross, March Mission Madness is set for March 27-April 2, in which bidders will have a chance to in get-a-way vacations, gift cards, merchandise and services donated by organizations and individual supporters from across the region.
The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by the omicron variant. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood drive opportunities:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Franklinville: Today from 1 to 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
Olean: March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
Olean: March 14, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba: March 10, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
Scio: Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Scio Central School, 3968 Washington Ave.
Wellsville: March 10, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.