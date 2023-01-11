In January the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need — while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — by giving blood or platelets.
This month is National Blood Donor Month — a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care. The busy holiday season is over and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.
Resolve to donate. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In partnership with the NFL, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl, including round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us,” Manning says. “A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.