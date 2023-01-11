American Red Cross

In January the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need — while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — by giving blood or platelets.

This month is National Blood Donor Month — a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care. The busy holiday season is over and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.

