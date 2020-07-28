The American Red Cross says it has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.
The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Convalescent plasma is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection — in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19.
With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, from Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Those who give by Aug. 31 will be be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
Donors are asked to schedule appointments prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Andover: Aug. 4 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Andover Town Hall, 22 East Greenwood St.
• Cuba: Aug. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Church, 50 South St.
• Wellsville: Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crosstown Alliance Church, 450 N. Highland Ave.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Olean: Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
• Olean: Aug. 8 from noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
• Salamanca: Aug. 12 from noon to 4 p.m., Salamanca American Legion, 67 Wildwood Ave.
• Delevan: Aug. 12 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
• Ellicottville: Aug. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.