New York state’s annual springtime burn ban is in effect through May 15, a measure to limit wildfires.
The time between March 15 and May 15 is traditionally when almost half of all wildfires occur in New York, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The ban has cut nearly in half the number of blazes fire departments have had to respond to in that timeframe.
Wildfires can happen at any time of of year, but when temperatures are warmer and the fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and be spread easily, fueled as well by winds and a lack of green vegetation.
Open burning of debris is the largest cause of spring wildfires in New York state, the DEC says.
Recreational fires, however, are allowed and the City of Olean Fire Department wants to be sure you’re safe and your fire complies with the city’s ordinance.
Chief Timothy Richardson asks residents to be sure that consideration is being paid to your neighborhood and be mindful of your neighbors when having a recreational fire.
“Much of our city is located in a valley and on humid nights, the smoke tends to accumulate and take longer to dissipate,” the chief says. “When you couple that with open windows in the summer, now your fire has become a nuisance to your neighbor and complaints are then made to the Fire Department or the Police Department.”
Richardson says the determination of a fire being categorized as a nuisance is ultimately up to the officer-in-charge and is based upon the city ordinance guidelines.
The city’s housing code regarding recreational fires notes that open burning that results in “offensive or objectionable” smoke or odor emissions “when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make such fires hazardous shall be prohibited.”
Recreational fires can’t be larger than 3 feet in diameter and no higher than 2 feet, while they must be located 15 feet from combustible structures (houses, fences, sheds, garages, wooden decks and similar structures) and conducted on non-combustible surfaces.
Materials for burning must be clean, seasoned firewood and “competent adult supervision must be on site” while fire is burning. A competent adult is someone “over 18 years of age, not impaired by drugs, alcohol or having medical or mental conditions which could impair their ability to take proper action is required.”
Water must be available to control or extinguish any fire and no new materials can be added to a fire after 10 p.m., while the fire must be extinguished before abandoning.
Fuel being burned shall not include rubbish, lumber, garbage or other offensive materials. This includes leaves, grass and landscape clippings.