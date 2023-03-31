Rebuilding Together is once again accepting applications for home repairs from homeowners who are not able to perform the work without help.
The effort addresses safety and the repair of homes for elderly, disabled and other low income homeowners. While under COVID-19 restrictions some projects may take longer to accomplish such as painting of houses.
Wayne Cooper of Rebuilding Together of Olean Inc. said that due to fiscal restraints the organization is unable to do any roofs or roof repair in 2023.
The applications are available from a number of locations including:
• In Allegany: Duggan & Duggan, Allegany Village Clerk, Allegany Town Clerk, Allegany Senior Center and The Bridge.
• In Olean: Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, John Ash Senior Center, Olean Mayor’s Office, Olean Food Pantry, African American Center, Cattaraugus County Department of Aging, Directions in Independent Living, Trinity United Methodist Church, Loaves and Fishes, Christ United Church, St. Mary’s Church, Rural Revitalization Corp., St. Stephen’s Church, St. Joseph’s Church, St.John’s Church, Bethany Lutheran Church, Harvest Field Ministry and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.
• In Portville: Portville Village Clerk.
In Hinsdale: Hinsdale Food Pantry, Hinsdale Post Office, Hinsdale Fire Department and Hinsdale Central School.
Applications may also be obtained by calling Cooper at 307-4010 or Charles McCole at 372-6954.
Completed applications should be mailed to Rebuilding Together Olean Area, P.O. Box 884, Olean, N.Y., 14760. It is encouraged that applications be submitted as soon as possible. The deadline for applications is May 1.
Rebuilding Together Olean Area is an affiliate of the national organization, although all funding comes from local donations. All local Rebuilding Together directors are volunteers and all donations are used to repair houses.
The organization has worked on more than 575 homes since starting in 1992.