Rebuilding Together Olean Area is accepting applications for 2021 home repairs from homeowners who are not able to perform the work without help.
Rebuilding Together addresses safety and the repair of homes for elderly, disabled and other low-income homeowners. While under COVID-19 restrictions, some projects may take longer to accomplish.
Due to fiscal restraints, the organization is unable to do any roofs or roof repair.
The applications are available from a number of locations, including:
• Allegany — Duggan & Duggan, Village Clerk, Town Clerk, Allegany Senior Center and The Bridge.
• Hinsdale — Hinsdale Food Pantry, Hinsdale Post Office, Hinsdale Fire Department and Hinsdale Central School.
• Olean — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, John Ash Senior Center, Mayor’s Office, Olean Food Pantry, African American Center, Cattaraugus County Department of Aging, Directions in Independent Living, Trinity United Methodist Church, Loaves and Fishes, Christ United Church, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, Rural Revitalization Corp., St. Stephen’s Church, St. Joseph’s Church, St. John’s Church, Bethany Lutheran Church, Harvest Field Ministry and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.
• Portville — Village Clerk.
Applications may also be obtained by calling Wayne Cooper at 307-4010 or Charles McCole at 372-6954.
Completed applications should be mailed to Rebuilding Together Olean Area, P.O. Box 884, Olean, N.Y., 14760. It would be good to get the applications in as soon as possible. The deadline for applications is May 1.
Rebuilding Together Olean Area is an affiliate of the national organization, Rebuilding Together, although all funding comes from local donations. All Rebuilding Together Olean Area directors are volunteers and all donations are used to repair houses. We have worked on over 550 homes since starting in 1992.