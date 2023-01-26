For more than 35 years, people throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario have read newspapers, books, magazines and other printed materials for people who are blind or cannot read for any reason.
The volunteers for Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service are compassionate and caring and spend a couple hours a week recording from their homes or any quiet space of their choosing. Their recordings are then made available online or over the air through a special receiver and are listened to by anyone who cannot read.
New readers from Cattaraugus County and elsewhere are always welcome — and, frankly, writes J. Mark Robinson of the service, they’re needed. The Olean Times Herald, The Bradford Era and The Salamanca Press are among the newspapers and other periodicals that volunteers read for those who need the service.
“Many listeners feel that this is an integral part of their day,” Robinson tells us. “It is the only way they can hear of their local news, advertisements or even obituaries. They also enjoy listening to a favorite book or magazine.
“The volunteers love reading aloud for them and imagine they are reading to a loved one sitting next to them. Our listeners begin to recognize the different voices and feel as if they know their readers.”
Recording readings are transmitted over a subcarrier radio frequency, provided at no charge by Buffalo Toronto Public Radio and WNED 94.5FM, to the special receivers that are loaned to registered listeners. The service also transmits over the Internet to computers, mobile phones and smart speakers. Many of the programs are available on demand as podcasts — so listeners can listen to what they want when they want.
Also, the service asks WNY residents to consider a tax-deductible contribution so it can continue serving those that cannot read. They are wholly dependent on help from people like you to remain in service.