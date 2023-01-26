Readers wanted

A volunteer with the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service is recorded while reading a magazine article aloud to assist the visually impaired.

For more than 35 years, people throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario have read newspapers, books, magazines and other printed materials for people who are blind or cannot read for any reason.

The volunteers for Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service are compassionate and caring and spend a couple hours a week recording from their homes or any quiet space of their choosing. Their recordings are then made available online or over the air through a special receiver and are listened to by anyone who cannot read.

