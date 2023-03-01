Randolph Mammoth exhibit at county museum coming to end soon

This photo, dated June 2, 1937, shows the Randolph Mammoth’s skull and tusks on display at the New York State Museum in Albany. The original tusks and a cast of the skull are currently on display at the Cattaraugus County Museum in Machias, part of an exhibit that will end April 30.

The Randolph Mammoth, currently on display at the Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library, will soon be heading back home to Albany.

Some time remains, however, for those who have yet to see it as well as those who would like to say goodbye before it leaves.

