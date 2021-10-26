While the effects of the nor’easter that hit the East Coast Monday night weren’t felt here, this week will be mostly rainy.
“A low pressure system will stay in the area until mid-week, when a high-pressure system will give the Olean area a dry day or two before turning rainy again,” says Kirk Apffel, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Today will be rainy with a high only in the lower 50s, much cooler than the high 60s experienced throughout the region Monday. Showers will continue tonight with temperatures dropping to the lower 40s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night will be clearing out, giving the low temp a chance to drop down into the lower 30s.
That high pressure system will kick in Thursday with a mostly sunny day and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Temps will drop to the lower 40s that night with another chance of showers in the evening.
Rain showers will continue Friday with highs reaching the lower 50s with rain continuing into the night and temps in the lower 40s.
Halloween weekend will again bring a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday and the high both days is expected to be in the lower 50s and the low temperatures around 40 both nights.