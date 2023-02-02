Punxsutawney Phil

A member of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle holds up Phil on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2020.

 PennLive/TNS/file

Each year on Feb. 2 many of us await the verdict of a groundhog’s shadow — or no shadow — to tell us if we are in for a hard six more weeks of winter.

For some reason, only a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney knows the correct answer. (There are other groundhogs and various critters that get in on the act today, but famous Phil gets most of the attention.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social