Each year on Feb. 2 many of us await the verdict of a groundhog’s shadow — or no shadow — to tell us if we are in for a hard six more weeks of winter.
For some reason, only a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney knows the correct answer. (There are other groundhogs and various critters that get in on the act today, but famous Phil gets most of the attention.)
If the all-knowing weather rodent celebrity saw his shadow today then we can expect to hunker down for another six weeks of winter. If the sky is cloudy and Phil does not see his shadow then warmer temperatures can be expected sooner, along with an early spring.
As we’ve noted in years past, the tradition originated with German settlers — the Pennsylvania Dutch — who came to America in the 1700s, bringing with them their seasonal superstition of Candlemas.
Supposedly, a clear day on Candlemas would prohibit a prolonged winter. Candlemas also involved the clergy blessing and distributing candles needed for winter; however, the Dutch transformed this idea after coming to Pennsylvania and other colonies by selecting an animal to predict their needs for winter. In German lore, a badger known as Dachs predicts their weather forecast.
Officially, the first ever Groundhog Day was created in 1886 by a newspaper editor named Clymer Freas, who convinced groundhog hunters, local businessmen and members of his Punxsutawney Groundhog club on the idea. Together, they all traveled to Gobbler’s Knob where the groundhog would make the final prediction on the weather.
Ever wonder what the secret to Punxsutawney Phil’s seemingly immortal life is? Supposedly, each summer Phil drinks a “magic elixir of life,” giving him seven more years of life. Phil has been predicting the weather since 1886, even though the average lifespan of a groundhog is six years.
We suspect the “secret” of Phil’s long life is far less fanciful — the famous groundhog’s top-hatted handlers make the switch when needed as nature takes its inevitable course.
In any case, all in good fun, the Times Herald will follow up on Phil’s prediction.