The New York State Department of Health recognizes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging men to get informed and take action to prevent and detect prostate cancer as early as possible.
“Screening and early detection is crucial because it can help survivors live healthy lives and thrive despite their diagnosis,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.
McDonald added that although progress continues, Black men continue to suffer and die of prostate cancer at a disproportionate rate.
Aside from skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in New York state. Each year, almost 15,500 New Yorkers are diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1,700 die of the disease. It is estimated that one in seven men will develop prostate cancer.
Non-Hispanic Black men have the highest rates of prostate cancer incidence and mortality of any racial/ethnic group. In New York state, Black men are one and a half times more likely to get prostate cancer and almost twice as likely to die of the disease compared to White men.
Screening is available to detect prostate cancer early when it may be easiest to treat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies follow prostate cancer screening guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Men between the ages of 55-69 should talk to their healthcare provider about their risk for prostate cancer and whether screening is the best choice for them. Risks for prostate cancer include family history, race or ethnicity and other medical conditions.
The Task Force does not recommend screening for men age 70 and older. The decision should be made after getting information about the uncertainties, risks, and potential benefits of prostate cancer screening. Cancer screening has risks and benefits. The choice to be screened for prostate cancer is an individual one and should be made after talking to a healthcare provider.
New York DOH programs and initiatives educate about prostate cancer, as well as provide support to individuals and families impacted by the disease. From 2016-22, the department supported a prostate cancer peer education program in which peer educators educated men about prostate cancer and made referrals to health care providers to discuss screening and to community-based organizations to address barriers to screening.