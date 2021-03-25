When pandemic protocols change everything, adjustments have to be made. Coordinators and volunteers for longstanding holiday community meals have stepped up to the plate.
Although things are looking up with COVID-19 vaccines in more arms, organizers maintain keen awareness regarding safety measures put in place while working to continue the tradition of ensuring anyone can have a holiday meal.
Olean First Baptist Church will be the site of this year’s Community Easter Dinner at 133. S. Union St., on Sunday, April 4. One change is there will be no walk-in or dine-in options. Advance orders will be required.
Today is final firm day to make a reservation for a take-out or delivered meal by calling (716) 372-5151 to leave names, addresses, contact information, meal selection and quantity needed.
After a time of hunkering down due to COVID-19, organizers want to see to it that members of the community who might not otherwise be able to enjoy a good meal will have the opportunity.
“We wanted to make it special after all everybody’s been through,” says OFBC member Sharon Anthony, who also volunteers at St. Stephen’s and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels to help serve Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, both of which were take-out/delivery only this past holiday season.
Anthony is a lead coordinator for the event along with OFBC member Judy Wightman.
“It’s going to be a fabulous meal,” says Anthony, who added that one of the reasons area churches take the lead in the outreach mission of providing meals — with a lot of help from volunteers, grants and donations from several area agencies — is to remind the community someone cares. “We are the body of Christ and we want people to know that they are loved,” she said. This is especially true in a season that spreads the message of hope.
Preparations are underway to set up OFBC Fellowship Hall for the activities that will take place on Easter Sunday, including lining up volunteer drivers for meal delivery. Anthony says a few may still be needed and interested drivers could call the church and leave a message.
Volunteers from the OFBC Board of Christian Missions were present Saturday to tag and bag Easter candy that will be a part of what makes each meal special. As will be the case Easter Sunday, masks will be worn and gloves used, including activities like bagging the wrapped candy.
To keep things moving and avoid large groups of people having to congregate, meals that have been ordered for take-out will be supplied from one door of the church while deliveries will go out a separate door. Pick-ups and deliveries for the pre-ordered meals will be available between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dinners consist of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce or cranberry sauce, rolls and pie.
Cash donations and checks to help fund the community meal and related expenses are also welcomed, made payable to Olean First Baptist Church with “Easter Dinner” marked on the envelope or check.