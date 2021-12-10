After a relatively normal week of seasonal temperatures and a little snow to make it feel like Christmas is indeed just around the corner, the region could be in for a wild weather ride today.
Rain was expected to move in early this morning, with showers expected throughout the day. Meanwhile, the temperature will climb to 61 degrees by this afternoon, a decidedly non-December figure on the thermometer. The National Weather Service in Buffalo said parts of Western New York could reach record highs.
Meanwhile, a wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, with west winds of 25 to 35 mph — with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the NWS said. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.
The temperature will also fall steadily back into the 30s by tonight — and even a little snow could occur in isolated areas in the region.
Sunday is expected to be a pleasant 40 with sun and light winds.
Ahead of today’s Upstate weather, National Grid increased staffing, extended evening and overnight work shifts and was pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
The company is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:
• If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
• Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at (800) 867-5222 or by calling 911.
• Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
• Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at (800) 642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
• Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
• Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
• Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.