Aiden Mikolajczyk, an incoming senior at Portville Central School, was appointed to participate as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area in July 2023.
Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. Mikolajczyk was appointed County Drill Guide at New York Boys State. American Legion Post 814 in Portville sponsored Mikolajczyk’s week at NY Boys State, which had 550 participants.
At Portville Central, Mikolajczyk has served as class president. He is also senior patrol leader of his Boy Scout Troop. He is also a track and field athlete and a member of the honor roll. He hopes to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
During their eight days at American Legion Boys Nation, 100 “senators” will learn from a hands-on approach how the U.S. Senate and the federal government function. Participants are divided into two political parties, the Federalists and the Nationalists, each of which conducts a party convention, sets a platform and nominates members for elected offices, including Boys Nation president, vice president and party leaders.
Each senator will also write, introduce and debate a bill of his choosing before an appropriate Senate committee, and if successful at that level the legislation will be voted on by the whole Senate. Bills passing the Senate are later signed or vetoed by the Boys Nation president.
The young men will also have an opportunity to tour the National Mall, including the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Wall and Korean War Memorial. They will also present a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, see the Iwo Jima Memorial and meet with their state’s U.S. senators. They may have the opportunity to visit the White House as well.
In addition, delegates will attend a dinner at a nearby American Legion post hosted by National Commander Paul E. Dillard of Texas.
Famous Boys Nation alumni include former President Bill Clinton, actor Donal Logue, former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and former Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.