Aiden Mikolajczyk, an incoming senior at Portville Central School, was appointed to participate as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area in July 2023.

Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. Mikolajczyk was appointed County Drill Guide at New York Boys State. American Legion Post 814 in Portville sponsored Mikolajczyk’s week at NY Boys State, which had 550 participants.

