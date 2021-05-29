New York State Police and local law enforcement are increasing patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend.
The enforcement period runs through Tuesday. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.
Troopers are using both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of the crackdown.
“State troopers and our local law enforcement partners will be highly visible this weekend, targeting impaired and reckless drivers,” says the acting superintendent of the NYSP, Kevin P. Bruen. “If your weekend plans include alcohol, assign a designated driver, or make other plans for a safe ride home. We will have zero tolerance for those who endanger the lives of others.”
The initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that the Have a Plan mobile app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.
According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 251 people were killed and 5,151 were injured in drunk driving related crashes in 2019. Another 258 people were killed in drug-related crashes.
On Memorial Day weekend in 2020, troopers arrested 203 people for driving while impaired, issued 8,907 total tickets, and investigated 457 crashes, which resulted in two fatalities. In addition to the state police, numerous counties and local agencies throughout the state also participated in last year’s Memorial Day Crackdown.