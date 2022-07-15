Dr. Philip Fourie and Dr. Anh Phan graduated from the University at Buffalo’s family medicine rural residency program earlier this summer.
UB’s accredited residency program in rural family medicine provides eight months of training in an urban setting followed by 28 months of rural training in Olean at Olean General Hospital, Universal Primary Care and numerous local volunteer faculty physician offices. Two residents are accepted into the program each year who start in Buffalo in June and relocate to Olean in February.
“It’s a pleasure to congratulate Drs. Fourie and Phan on completion of their residency,” says Dr. Jill Owens, interim president of OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center. “Olean General Hospital is honored to help train new physicians who want to practice in a rural area such as ours. What really speaks to the quality of UB’s program and their experience here is when they fall in love with the area and the career possibilities and choose to make the Olean area home.”
Owens said the rural communities in the area need doctors who want to practice and live here “and we are proud to help them achieve that goal.”
The program is one of the oldest rural training tracks in the country and is one of three in New York state. Over the last four years, half of the graduates have established medical practices in Olean and surrounding areas. Resident physicians work in various outpatient and hospital settings such as inpatient, ICU, ER, surgical services, radiology and obstetrics.