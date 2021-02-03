So that darned woodchuck down Pennsylvania way saw his shadow, which means, according to weather lore, we can expect six more weeks of winter.
Punxsutawney Phil predicted as much when he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Members of Phil’s “inner circle” woke up the furry critter at 7:25 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney to see whether he would see his shadow or not.
Shortly after this year’s prediction was revealed, one of the members of the circle shared a message he said Phil had told him earlier in the day: “After winter, you’re looking forward to one of the most beautiful and brightest springs you’ve ever seen.”
Fine. That’s indeed hopeful after the dark year — and winter so far — we’ve experienced.
But hold up. If it was snowing at Gobbler’s Knob — and pictures taken at the event show that it was — just how did Phil see his shadow?
Of course, the annual event has its origin in a German legend that if the groundhog sees its shadow, it’s six more weeks of winter. If there’s no shadow, it will be an early spring.
We’ve always taken the legend and the event rather literally — at least, when the guys in top hats roust Phil at about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2, we assumed that if he saw his shadow there was morning sun. If it’s overcast or, indeed, snowing, how can there be a shadow?
If a shadow is the result of camera lights — and in 2021, because of the pandemic, there were far less media on hand — or some other source artificial illumination, is it a real shadow?
We’re sorry for casting a shadow of doubt on the cherished event that, in normal times, draws thousands of mid-winter revelers. But, again, the snow and the report of a shadow has us a little confused this year.
In any case, perhaps we’re making a mountain out of a hill created by that distant cousin of the groundhog. After all, Groundhog Day is just for fun.
Besides, as we’ve noted in year’s past: only six more weeks of winter? That means, according to the lore, winter is indeed over on about March 16.
Folks in the Twin Tiers, who are used to snow storms and freezes well into April, will take that — every year!