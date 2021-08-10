The peak of the biggest meteor shower of 2021 will blaze across the night sky this week.
The Perseids have been shooting across the sky since late July, but the peak of the meteor shower will arrive Wednesday night through dawn on Thursday. After midnight promises to be the prime viewing period.
Spotty showers and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday, but the chance for clearing late Wednesday are good. Only a crescent moon will be shining at all that night, and it will be setting early.
Away from light pollution, more than 40 Perseids might be seen per hour.
The next night, Thursday into Friday, could be a near repeat of the absolute peak period.
The Perseid meteor shower is the strongest meteor shower that occurs during the summer each year and is extremely popular because of the comfortably warm temperatures available throughout the viewing period.
The meteors appear to originate from the constellation Perseus in our northern night sky but locating that origin point is not necessary as the streaks will cross the entire sky.
In addition to the show overhead, NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office will livestream the event from 11 to 6 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Thursday-Friday.
The Perseids, which often are very bright meteors, are debris left behind by the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky. The comet was discovered in 1862, but records of sightings of its meteors date back 2,000 years.
As the particles, ranging in size from a grain of sand to a marble, hit Earth’s atmosphere at about 100,000 miles per hour, most heat up, give off a burst of light and vaporize. The very rare meteors that do not burn up hit the surface of the plant as meteorites.
In particularly good years — this actually does not include 2021 — as many as 200 Perseids are visible per hour.