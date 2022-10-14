Peg Bothner was an icon of the community; friends say the only thing more beautiful than her paintings was her soul.
Peg, who passed away earlier this year, and her family have been staunch supporters of the arts and especially the Tri-County Arts Council. The organization has been grateful for their support and the inspiration Peg provided. For these reasons, TCAC recently named it gallery after her.
Also, with support and help from Peg’s family, TCAC is selling her remaining artwork. Through 5 p.m. Saturday, TCAC is featuring more than 100 pieces of artwork — Peg’s original and printed works — and they are available for sale, as is.
Peg’s work includes watercolors, mixed media and charcoal sketches, including images of Olean, St. Bonaventure University and portraits of individuals, animals and musicians. her drawings abound with a lively joy and spontaneity. Her work reveals a unique and sophisticated style.
In 2021, Peg was named TCAC’s Tom Barnes Lifetime Achievement Award winner during the annual Celebration of the Art.
“We are honored to present the award to Peg Bothner who is a distinguished and talented artist in Olean,” said then executive director Mikel Wintermantel.
Her art has hung in galleries and museums throughout Western New York including Albright-Knox in Buffalo. She studied with watercolorist Robert Blair, the director of the Olean Art Association, and Catherine Nelson of Alfred University.
The Thomas Barnes award is named after the longtime arts council board president and is given to celebrate the career of an individual artist, an organization, or an individual at an organization who demonstrated commitment to his or her work throughout a long career.
The current gallery show “Knots, Webs and Entanglements” runs through Oct. 29. Nearly every piece in this show will be available to purchase. To learn more about the TCAC, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455. TCAC is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St.