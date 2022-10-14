Bothner art

Numerous pieces of Peg Bothner’s artwork is available for sale at the Tri-County Arts Council.

Peg Bothner was an icon of the community; friends say the only thing more beautiful than her paintings was her soul.

Peg, who passed away earlier this year, and her family have been staunch supporters of the arts and especially the Tri-County Arts Council. The organization has been grateful for their support and the inspiration Peg provided. For these reasons, TCAC recently named it gallery after her.

