Today marks the first Monday that the Olean Times Herald is produced in a digital-only format. The pages available via the e-edition are formatted news pages which can be accessed through www.oleantimesherald.com or via the OTH’s news app.
Readers should note that they have access to the usual pages and features through the e-edition — local news and sports, commentary, comics and puzzles, television listings and the weather.
As we indicated last week in announcing the change for Mondays, the move of not printing and delivering our Monday edition while still bringing news and sports stories to Monday readers allows the Times Herald and The Bradford Era to maintain local coverage for the start of a new week. For anyone who has questions regarding the new Monday format, call the OTH at (716) 372-3121.
WHAT’S IN A NAME? We saw last week in the news that Olivia and Liam were once again America’s most popular baby names in 2022.
According to the Social Security Administration, Liam has topped the list for six years in a row, while Olivia has been the top choice for new parents of girls for four years. There is only one new name in the top 10, with Luna crawling into the top 10 for the first time.
Here are the rest of the top 10 names for boys and girls for 2022:
2. Noah and Emma
3. Oliver and Charlotte
4. James and Amelia
5. Elijah and Sophia
6. William and Isabella
7. Henry and Ava
8. Lucas and Mia
9. Benjamin and Evelyn
10. Theodore and Luna
Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest rising boys and girls’ names in 2022:
1. Dutton and Wrenlee
2. Kayce and Neriah
3. Chosen and Arlet
4. Khaza and Georgina
5. Eithan and Amiri