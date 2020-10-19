With Veterans Day coming up, the Olean Times Herald is seeking photos snd stories of servicemen and women from our region — from across the decades — who faithfully served in the military during wars and in peacetime.
Not every member of the Armed Forces was a combat hero, but all deserve recognition for their contributions and putting their personal lives on hold to serve in whatever capacity the military needed.
That is why we compile stories and photos of servicemen and women each year for Saluting Our Veterans, a special insert for Veterans Day.
We urge family members to submit print-quality photos accompanied with as much information as is known about a veteran’s service — either in decades past or today. Again, the service did not have to be during a war or in a combat area — all veterans’ stories and photos are welcome.
Information and attached photos may be sent via email to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com. Print-quality copies of photos — which the sender does not need to have returned — may be sent to the Times Herald newsroom at 639 Norton Drive, Olean, NY, 14760.
The Times Herald cannot accept submission of original photos of veterans that might be irreplaceable family keepsakes.
Under normal circumstances, Times Herald staff can digitalize such photos if they are brought into the newsroom, but during this time of concerns over COVID-19 we are limiting access to our offices.
A reminder: Photocopies of images cannot be reproduced for our printing purposes — we need digital images.
Anyone with questions may call 372-3121 ext. 223.
The deadline for submission is Oct. 29.