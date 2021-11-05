There is a new initiative to support veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, called Operation Green Light.
A collaborative effort, OGL is also meant to raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans along with the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist them and their families.
Supporters are encouraged to participate in OGL by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and those passing by can see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.
By shining a green light, let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 7-13), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round.
Businesses as well as local governments are also invited to light their buildings, courthouses and bridges green.
Folks are also encouraged to share their participation in the initiative by posting pictures of their green lights on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the #OperationGreenLight hashtag.
OGL was developed by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers Association.
“The Allegany County Veterans’ Service Agency is very appreciative of the Allegany Senior Foundation and the Allegany County Office for the Aging for their support of this program,” says Michael Hennessy, director of that county’s Veterans Service Agency.
“The collaboration from these agencies to highlight the veterans of Allegany County in honoring them from all eras is noteworthy. Government works best when local agencies work together, and this program is just another example of that.”