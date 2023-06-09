Retired Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. says his last deployment, which took its toll, was almost 14 years ago.
”Now, it seems like yesterday,” he said.
Since then, Austin says he has struggled to find a veteran organization with what he sees as a clearly defined mission, focus and, most important to him, a sense of inclusion — an organization for veterans of all walks of life, all services and military campaigns, past and present.
This weekend, the organization encompassing what Austin says is all that and more is having its annual open house.
Thirty minutes from Olean, the LEEK Veterans Hunting and Mountain Preserve, 494 Route 244, East Oswayo, Pa., continues its mission of “Serving All Veterans, All Wars.” Austin said an opening ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. today in which visitors can meet some of the veterans the the preserve serves, walk the grounds, and learn more about the LEEK foundation.
Saturday, though, is the main event day.
Austin and his wife Karen — they live in Cuba — will host the annual kids’ fishing derby from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lillian Forward, a former Cuba-Rushford Central School outdoors program student, now a student at SUNY Cobleskill, will be Austin’s guest weighmaster for the derby.
”Lilly exemplifies everything positive about our American youth, having been involved in volunteer work and the great outdoors most of her life,” the retired general said.
At the same time as the derby, LEEK will host a Youth Ruck March (hiking event) in support of getting kids and their families outside together while also supporting local Boy Scout groups with challenge stations along the hiking route, promoting their badge programs and physical fitness. The event is open to everyone who wishes to enjoy a fairly easy hike along a trail leading to the LEEK pond.
There will be giveaways and prizes thanks to sponsors such as Bodee’s Bait and Tackle, Reynolds Farm Repair, Walmart, St. Bonaventure University’s Student Veterans, Whitetail Sports, and White Imprints.
Giveaways will be available at both the derby and Ruck March while supplies last.
On Saturday there will also be food trucks, benefit motorcycle runs, vendors, a car show, live music, a turkey shoot, cornhole tournament and other activities. LEEK also provides primitive camping sites for RVs, tents and van campers (such as Art and his wife).
This year, along with the annual veterans’ village, where visitors can learn about veterans and veterans-support organizations around the area, a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter is scheduled to land at LEEK sometime at mid-morning on Saturday. The Blackhawk will remain on premises for display along with area military recruiters throughout the day.
Another surprise display for this year is being created by award-winning artist and champion sculptor Eric Jones. He has been commissioned to bring to life a sand sculpture celebrating the 15th year of LEEK open houses and the third year of Austin’s involvement of hosting the kids’ fishing derby.
”All in all, the LEEK open house promises to be a fun weekend outing for the entire family,” Austin said. “It is also an opportunity for veterans missing the camaraderie of service and seeking a supportive environment to spend a day having conversation and followship with a veteran-centric community.”
For more information, contact Ed Fisher, retired U.S. Army colonel, at (410) 322-4610 or email at 278LEEK@gmail.com.