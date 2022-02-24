Living through one’s teenage years is never easy, but for today’s teens, it seems harder than ever to enjoy a happy, healthy adolescence.
ChamberOfCommerce.org reports that late in 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory on youth mental health, drawing attention to rising rates of depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation and other mental health issues among young Americans.
These trends in youth mental health can be attributed in part to detrimental shifts in young people’s lifestyle over time, including increased academic stress, growing use of digital media, and worsening health habits.
And one of the major potential culprits in the latter category is sleep.
According to the CDC, teenagers should sleep between 8-10 hours per 24-hour period. This level of sleep is associated with a number of better physical and mental health outcomes, including lower risk of obesity and fewer problems with attention and behavior. Despite this, less than a quarter of teens report sleeping at least eight hours per day — a number that has fallen significantly over the last decade.
In New York state, data indicates only 20.4% of high schoolers report getting 8 hours of sleep on school nights. Out of the 34 states with complete data available, New York has the 12th lowest percentage of high school students who get at least eight hours of sleep per night.
A summary of more data for New York:
• Teens who spend more than 3 hours on phone/computer, 40.1%.
• Teens who don’t exercise, 20 %
• Teens who watch more than 3 hours of TV, 17.8%
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire U.S.:
• Teens who get 8 hours of sleep, 22.1%.
• Teens who spend more than 3 hours on phone/computer, 46.1%.
• Teens who don’t exercise, 17.%.
• Teens who watch more than 3 hours of TV, 19.8%.