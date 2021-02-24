During Black History Month, we revisit Olean area’s history as a key way station along the Underground Railroad — helping escaped slaves on their way to freedom in Canada.
“For many years, prior to the Civil War, many people in the North were aroused to the enormity of the crime of slavery,” an Olean Times Herald archival article reads, “and the Abolition movement was particularly strong in some of the Northern states. ... In spite of the severity of the penalties of the Fugitive Slave Law (enacted in 1850), secret, or underground methods of rescue were well organized.
“It is a well-known fact that Olean was one of the stations on the underground route to Canada."
After the Fugitive Slave Law was enacted, a fine of $1,000 and possible imprisonment was the penalty — but the local effort of helping Black Americans escape went on.
“These penalties were disregarded and the business was continued in secrecy and perfect fidelity. The routes from the south largely followed the waterways from both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh into New York state and so Olean, on the Allegheny River, and other towns in this vicinity were stations along the way to Buffalo and Rochester, from which points they were transported to Canada and freedom.
“As early as 1825-26 the route through Olean was well patronized” by slaves fleeing from bondage."
The "hospitable home" of Judge James Brooks, in Pleasant Valley, harbored many former slaves, and was referred to as the "House of Refuge." From there, at night, they were transported to the next station, most likely in Ischua.
In 1836, a Cattaraugus County Anti-Slavery Society was formed at Ellicottville, the Rev. Sylvester Cowles being one of its principal organizers.
A leading Olean resident, Dr. Lambert Whitney, was also active in the anti-slavery movement. A leading member of the local Baptist church, he conducted a Bible class for former slaves, before the Fugitive Slave Act made such activities almost impossible.
Nevertheless, and despite the fact that agents representing slave owners’ interests operated in this area, “The statement is made that no runaway slave was ever returned to the South from Olean and that no claim for bounty was ever paid in this community.”
Local stories include the episode of how, in 1828, four escaped slaves stopped in Olean, seeking food and and directions at Martin’s Hotel — at the site of what is now the Olean House. While the four were eating, two agents and their guide arrived in town and asked for information about the fleeing men. The agents and their guide were sent on their way with false information — but returned after they realized they had been deceived.
The guide for the agents, a teamster known in Olean, was particularly incensed over the episode and, "making more and more of a nuisance of himself, was soon tarred and feathered."