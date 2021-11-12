Three exceptional community volunteers from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were honored by the New York State Office for the Aging for their exceptional service to older adults and others in the community.
Merrill and Muriel Frable of Olean and Kevin Harris of Wellsville were nominated by their county Area Offices on Aging for recognition at NYSOFA’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration.
The Frables have provided home-delivered meals in their Olean community for 26 years, sharing a deep personal connection to the people they help.
Harris provides minor home repairs to seniors through the handyman volunteer program at the Allegany County Office for the Aging, performing a variety of jobs with varying difficulties for the past four years. He has also served as a Meals on Wheels substitute for the last nine years.
The virtual celebration premiered Nov. 5 on social media, with a video presentation featuring approximately 90 honorees from around the state, along with remarks from state officials.
“Every Tuesday, Muriel and Merrill Frable deliver meals to homebound seniors in Olean,” said Cathy Mackay, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging/NY Connects. “They are affectionately known by the Olean Senior Wellness and Nutrition Site manager as ‘M&M.’ Merrill drives and Muriel delivers the meal to the door. Muriel sends personal birthday cards to each and every recipient on their birthdays. Meal recipients also receive greeting cards from Muriel on every holiday, including Halloween.
“The Frables look forward to making someone’s day, and everyone says how much they look forward to seeing them. M&M are truly making a difference in their community. They serve with compassionate, kind, and loving hearts and have done so for decades. Thank you, Merrill and Muriel, for your dedication to the seniors in your community.”
Anita Mattison, director of the Allegany County Office for the Aging, said, “Kevin has volunteered at our office for the last nine years in addition to serving his community through other volunteer opportunities. His dedication and expertise have provided additional safety for many of his fellow older adults, allowing them the freedom to remain in their homes and in their community. Kevin is truly an asset to the Allegany County Office for the Aging. We could not accomplish the amazing work we do without volunteers like him who exhibit unprecedented compassion and dedication on a daily basis.
“I want to thank all of our volunteers for giving back to their community and for helping to make Allegany County such a great place to live through all stages of life.”
For a more detailed profile of each exceptional honoree, please see the award program book and get a link to NYSOFA’s video presentation on our Older New Yorkers’ Day landing page at https://aging.ny.gov/older-new-yorkers-day-2021-epk.
Throughout New York State, over 935,000 individuals age 55 or older contribute approximately 495 million hours of service to their communities annually. This translates into an annual economic output of $13.8 billion.
People over the age of 50 also account for the majority of volunteering, philanthropy, and donation activities in the U.S. Older New Yorkers and Baby Boomers make up 63 percent — $379 billion — of all the household income generated in New York State, supporting local businesses and schools while contributing significantly to the local and state economy.