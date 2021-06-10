A joint operation by Olean VFW Post 1619 and the Olean American Legion will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Olean VFW Post on Rock City Road in honor of Flag Day.
Officers of the day at the ceremony will be Commander Steve Calbi from the VFW and Jim Tambash of the Legion. Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Jim Tambash and the benediction prayer will be led by Chaplain Mike Muir.
The guest speaker will be Mayor William Aiello. In addition, Boy Scout Troops 619 and 621, led by Jeff Hellier and Tim Quattrone, respectively, will assist with the ceremony.
Officials said American flags that need to be properly retired can be dropped off at the VFW anytime beforehand or brought to the ceremony.
The Olean VFW Auxiliary will prepare hot dogs and chili dogs and will provide chips and soda afterwards to all in attendance. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the event.
THE DEADLINE nominations for the 2021 Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards program is June 17.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/ hospitality industry in the past and who may continue to do so.
The Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards are open to any commercial, independent, corporate and franchise foodservice/restaurant company and/or individual, in any service format, regardless of size in the greater Olean area.
Winners can be an owner, manager, wait staff and other food service employees. A panel of independent judges will assess the nominations using the following judging criteria:
- Minimum of five years commitment to the food service industry in the Olean area.
- Has made significant contributions to the industry.
- Food service has to be located/was located in the greater Olean area, which includes Olean, Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills.
- Be a successful member of the foodservice, hospitality or related industries.
- Must have exhibited outstanding service and contributions to the industry and our greater Olean area community.
The winners of the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be announced June 23 and recognized during the 30th Taste of Olean, to be held July 25 at War Veterans Park.