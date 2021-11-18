Captains Elisha and Megan Moretz will kick off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign at 10 a.m. today at Tops.
All donations stay in the community where they are put to use helping those in need. The Salvation Army has set a goal of raising $50,000.
Money raised stays in the community and will help support the food pantry, homelessness outreach, transportation assistance and all other work of the Salvation Army in Cattaraugus County.
“The Salvation Army relies on donations to do what we do,” says Capt. Elisha Moretz. “The money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign supports not only our ability to help families at Christmas but also our work all year long.”
Volunteers are still needed to stand at the kettles and ring bells. Volunteers can sign up by calling the Salvation Army at (716) 372-6740. Online signup is also available this year by visiting bit.ly/SAOlean to see all available volunteer shifts.
“Are you looking for a new tradition this year? Ring the bell with the Salvation Army,” Capt. Megan Moretz says. “Ringing the bell is a great way to give back to your community and get in the Christmas spirit.”
Red kettles will be placed at Tops, Walmart, Jim’s Park & Shop and Ried’s Food Barn. Several additional local businesses will have tabletop kettles. The Salvation Army appreciates all donations to the campaign and looks forward to another year of serving Cattaraugus County.