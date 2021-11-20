CELORON — An Olean resident and business owner was honored by the SUNY Jamestown Community College Alumni Association during the JCC Foundation’s annual awards gala Nov. 2 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.
Christie Brook, a 2006 graduate, was recognized by the JCC Cattaraugus County Campus Alumni Association for embodying community spirit.
The award is the association’s highest honor and is given to those who have typified the college’s tradition of excellence and brought credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement or humanitarian service.
Throughout her career, Brook has done extensive work for the Olean Food Pantry. She oversaw the program, was an active board member and was instrumental in transforming the Food Pantry into a community program. Brook represented Direct Delivery Development in Cattaraugus County to bring food delivery to county Emergency Food Relief Organization (EFRO) agencies.
Brook also served as the Cattaraugus County Representative for the Food Bank of WNY and volunteers for several committees and boards, including the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Cattaraugus and the JCC Alumni Association.
Brook’s volunteer work has been rewarded over the years. She was awarded the Zonta Club Yellow Rose and honored at the 2019 YMCA Salute to Olean. Brook, her husband, Scott, and their son, Kyle, live in Olean, where she owns and operates Christie’s Boutique.