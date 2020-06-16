When the sun goes down, many Olean kids like to play a game called “manhunt,” essentially an elaborate game of hide and seek.
A group was playing on Saturday night when along came Investigator Jeffrey Dahill, as 12-year veteran of the Olean Police Department.
Family members of the children playing tell us that Dahill parked his car and asked how many were playing. Then he said, “OK, let’s do this.”
Inv. Dahill ran off and hid, playing several “manhunt” games with the group.
“Thank you, Olean Police Department, for the wonderful officers you guys have and a Special Officer Dahill!” an emailed message to the Times Herald read. “A big thank you from the Brewer Family and Foskolos Family.”
DEADLINE WEDNESDAY FOR GARAGE SALE LISTINGThe deadline is noon Wednesday for listing on this year’s Community-Wide Garage Sale map, with the event set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Register a garage sale address ($5 fee) with Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the location will be placed on the garage sale map. Drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St.; fax information to 372-7912; or email info@oleanny.com.
The Chamber has free garage sale signs for those who register (GOACC stresses signs must not be placed in the public right of way).
The garages sale maps will be available Friday, as well as outside the GOACC office Saturday morning from 7 to 9 a.m.
Households may also pick up an information packet from the Cattaraugus County Health Department. The packet contains information on how one can clean their location, guidelines on how to place merchandise out and to limit the number of buyers to the sale at one time. GOACC also stresses those coming to the sales to maintain 6 feet of distancing from others and to wear face coverings.
For more information call 372-4433.