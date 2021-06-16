While the local fireworks blasting in backyards and fields in the Olean area this spring has been nowhere near what we saw in lockdowned 2020, Olean Police have still been compelled to remind folks that most consumer-level fireworks are illegal in New York.
In a Facebook post earlier this month, the OPD noted that fireworks had been “going off a lot during this past holiday weekend (Memorial Day), but now we’re coming up on the holiday known for them, and you should know one thing:
“Olean Police will be stepping up enforcement of local and or NYS laws in response to firework complaints in the City of Olean over the next several weeks.
“So before you buy your fireworks, consider what is legal here and what is not.”
Sparkling devices are the only legal fireworks in New York state, OPD points out.
Sparkling devices is a broad category, and New York state limits the size, type and construction, police added. The only ones that are legal are ground-based or handheld. Sparkling devices, when lit, throw colorful sparks, may have a colorful flame and and/or make noise. They may also make a cloud of smoke, but they do not go into the air or explode.
The OPB posted New York law on fire fireworks.
“270.00 definition — consumer fireworks, which are aerial in performance and are commonly referred to as skyrockets, bottle rockets, missile type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, shell devices, aerial shell kits, reloadables, audible ground devices which are commonly referred to as firecrackers and chasers as well as metal wire handheld sparklers.
“270.00 sub 2(a)(iii) Any person who shall possess, use, explode or cause to explode any fireworks or dangerous fireworks is guilty of a violation.”